Nationals hurler Scherzer comes unglued after losing no-hit bid in eighth inning against Marlins

When Max Scherzer’s bid for the third no-hitter of his big league career ended with an infield single in the eighth inning, he picked up the ball and flung it toward his dugout.

Not as a souvenir. Seven innings of dominance followed by an eighth-inning disaster left Scherzer in no mood for keepsakes.

Backup catcher A.J. Ellis beat out a chopper for the first hit off Scherzer, who then gave up two unearned runs as the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Wednesday.

After Ellis reached, Scherzer tried to gather himself as pitching coach Mike Maddux visited the mound.

“Those type of plays happen,” Scherzer said. “Obviously you’re frustrated, but you’ve got to move on. I hit the reset button. We went through how we wanted to finish, and I just wasn’t able to do it.”

An error by backup first baseman Adam Lind, who bobbled a low throw, and a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs. Scherzer threw a wild pitch that scored the tying run, and Giancarlo Stanton lined an RBI single — the Marlins’ only other hit — to put them ahead.

“A couple of sliders got away from me,” Scherzer said. “That’s what cost me. That’s what lost the game.”

Scherzer (8-5) threw no-hitters against the Pirates and Mets in 2015, and a third seemed in his grasp when he began the eighth with a 1-0 lead.

He retired 18 in a row before Ellis topped a high-hopper that bounced in front of the plate and glanced off the tip of Scherzer’s glove as he reached overhead for it. The ball rolled to shortstop Trea Turner, who failed in his attempt to make a barehanded pickup and rush a throw.

Scherzer said the chopper was nearly a routine 1-3 putout.

“I was able to get a glove on it, and I thought I had caught it,” Scherzer said. “When I looked at the glove, it was empty.”

“A cheap infield hit,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said.

Scherzer’s pitch count of 98 entering the eighth was a concern. He and Baker agreed he was still strong, but Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton wondered whether the right-handed workhorse could finish.

“He was running out of gas,” Lobaton said.

Scherzer ended up at 121 pitches, one less than his high in three seasons with the Washington

“It was his game,” Baker said. “He was still throwing the ball great. Who could you bring in who was throwing better than him?”

The Marlins pitched well, too, and Washington totaled only five hits against Dan Straily and three relievers. Kyle Barraclough (3-1) pitched the eighth, and A.J. Ramos worked around a two-out single in the ninth for his 10th save.

Miami took the three-game series against the NL East leaders, winning twice by a single run.

“All you need is a little blooper or a hit like Ellis got to get us started,” Stanton said. “It worked out for us.”

The only no-hitter in the majors this year was achieved on the same mound by Miami’s Edinson Volquez against Arizona on June 3.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the sixth.

Dodgers 8, Mets 2

In Los Angeles, Yasiel Puig riled struggling New York with a long look at his three-run homer, Yasmani Grandal added two solo shots and the streaking Dodgers took over first place in the NL West by battering Mets pitching again.

Rich Hill (4-3) turned in his best five innings of the season for Los Angeles, which has won six straight and 12 of 13. The Dodgers jumped a half-game ahead of Colorado, which had its six-game winning streak snapped by Arizona.

Outscored 30-8 in the first three games of this four-game series, the banged-up and frustrated Mets (31-40) have dropped six of seven overall and are nine games under .500 for the first time since Sept. 2, 2014.

Mariners 7, Tigers 5

In Seattle, Jarrod Dyson’s bunt single broke up Justin Verlander’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth inning and sparked the Mariners to a comeback win over Detroit.

Nelson Cruz had three RBIs and Mitch Haniger homered as the Mariners overcame a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Verlander retired his first 16 batters but didn’t make it through the sixth.

James McCann homered for the Tigers, and Justin Upton had three RBIs.

Padres 3, Cubs 2

In Chicago, Koji Uehara gave up the eventual game-winner on a bases-loaded walk and was tagged with his fourth loss of the season in the Cubs’ defeat to San Diego.

Uehara (2-4) was the sixth of seven Chicago pitchers. He allowed two singles and an intentional walk to load the bases and set up the potential game-winning opportunity for Padres catcher Luis Torrens.

“I gave up hits and it’s all my fault,” said Uehara, who pitched one inning.

“In my position (as a pitcher) you have one bad game, and your whole history is erased. That pitch I threw when I gave up the bases-loaded walk was a fastball that slipped out of my hand. I have to move on.”

It was the first game in seven that Uehara gave up a run.

Diamondbacks 16, Rockies 5

In Denver, Taijuan Walker pitched six solid innings and slapped an RBI single during Arizona’s biggest inning ever on the road — a 10-run fourth — and the Diamondbacks routed Colorado.

Shaking off Tuesday’s tough loss in which the Rockies rallied late for a one-run win, Arizona sent 14 men to the plate and pounded out nine hits, including a two-run double and RBI single by Brandon Drury in his two at-bats in the inning. Drury finished with four hits and career-high six RBIs and the Diamondbacks established season highs in run and hits (20).

Astros 5, Athletics 1

In Oakland, Carlos Correa homered, Mike Fiers won his fourth straight decision and major league-best Houston won its ninth consecutive game in Oakland.

Evan Gattis hit a two-run single in the sixth to break a scoreless tie and back Fiers (5-2). The right-hander went six innings to win his seventh consecutive decision on the road for the Astros (49-24).

Jake Marisnick added an RBI single in the decisive sixth inning of Houston’s 14th victory in the last 15 overall against Oakland.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4 and got his first hit since June 14.

Cardinals 7, Phillies 6 (10)

In Philadelphia, Tommy Pham’s second solo homer off Hector Neris in the ninth inning tied it and St. Louis rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Phillies.

Jedd Gyorko belted a two-run homer and pinch hitter Jose Martinez also connected for St. Louis.

The game went to extra innings after Freddy Galvis lined a double down the left-field line with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Odubel Herrera ran through a stop sign, around third-base coach Juan Samuel and was thrown out by 6 meters. He didn’t even attempt to slide and was pulled from the game in a double switch.

Martinez led off the 10th with a double to right off Edubray Ramos (0-6). He advanced to third on a balk and scored when Ramos made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base after Dexter Fowler was intentionally walked. Yadier Molina added an RBI single.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta had a career-high 10 strikeouts and allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.

Royals 6, Red Sox 4

In Kansas City, Salvador Perez slugged his first career grand slam, connecting in the eighth inning to rally the Royals over Boston.

The hosts have won nine of 11 and moved within a game of .500.

Perez homered over the Kansas City bullpen in left field on the ninth pitch from Robby Scott (0-1). With Boston leading 4-2, reliever Matt Barnes started the inning by walking Jorge Bonifacio and Lorenzo Cain on 12 pitches.

Scott was summoned to face Eric Hosmer, but walked him on four pitches to load the bases for Perez. The All-Star catcher fouled off three full-count deliveries before hitting his 15th home run of the season.

Jorge Soria (3-2) worked a spotless eighth. Kelvin Herrera pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts homered in the fourth off Ian Kennedy.

Yankees 8, Angels 4

In New York, Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday each had a go-ahead homer and the Yankees piled on from there, lifting the hosts over Los Angeles to snap a season-high seven-game losing streak.

New York’s skid was its longest since 2007. The Yankees haven’t lost eight straight since August 1995. They moved back ahead of Boston for first place in the AL East a night after losing the division lead for the first time since mid-May.

Jordan Montgomery (5-4) pitched two-run ball over 5⅔ innings. Relievers Chad Green and Dellin Betances got the ball to Tyler Clippard in the ninth, but Clippard allowed a two-run homer to Martin Maldonado, his second of the game. Aroldis Chapman came on to close out.

Ricky Nolasco (2-9) lost his seventh consecutive start to match George Brunet’s franchise record from 1967.

Rays 8, Reds 3

In Tampa, the Rays left fielder Mallex Smith rushed in to tag out speedy Billy Hamilton after a lengthy rundown, highlighting the Rays’ victory over Cincinnati.

Hamilton stole his major league-leading 31st base in the fourth inning. But he later got trapped when he thought about scoring from second base on a two-out grounder by Eugenio Suarez that shortstop Daniel Robertson bobbled.

It took five throws to nab Hamilton between home and third, with six Rays lined up ready to take part in the rundown. Smith dashed from the outfield and was stationed at third to take a throw and tag Hamilton.

Trevor Plouffe homered for his new team and Taylor Featherston also connected for Tampa Bay.

Erasmo Ramirez (4-2), who was 0-2 with a 10.06 ERA over his previous four starts, held the Reds hitless until Scott Schebler hit his 20th home run leading off the fifth.

Blue Jays 7, Rangers 5

In Arlington, Texas, Darwin Barney’s two-run homer capped a six-run first inning and Toronto held on for a win over the Rangers.

Ryan Goins drove in three runs for the Blue Jays, including a two-run double in the first that preceded Barney’s homer off Tyson Ross (1-1). Barney was 4-for-40 in his previous 15 games.

Joey Gallo hit his 19th homer for Texas, though it was off the wall instead of over it. His inside-the-park shot leading off the fifth was among his career-high three extra-base hits — he also had two doubles and scored three runs.

Joe Biagini (2-6) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time in seven starts since May 12.

Twins 4, White Sox 2

In Minneapolis, Jose Berrios won his fourth straight start for Minnesota and Miguel Sano homered for the second straight game as the Twins beat Chicago behind two of their brightest young stars.

Berrios (7-1) finished eight innings for a second consecutive turn in the rotation where he’s quickly become the ace, striking out eight with just four hits and one walk against him. The White Sox had one single over their last 18 at-bats against the 22-year-old right-hander, who lowered his ERA to 2.67.

Sano hit his 18th home run, tying the game to start the third inning against David Holmberg (1-1) with an opposite-field drive to right-center. The 24-year-old Sano, who took a break from third base to serve as the designated hitter, is third in the AL with 52 RBIs.

Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the second straight night, notching his 19th save in 22 opportunities.

Braves 5, Giants 3 (11)

In Atlanta, Matt Kemp bashed a two-run homer off Cory Gearrin in the 11th inning to lift the Braves to a win over San Francisco.

The homer, the third of the game for Atlanta, was Kemp’s seventh game-ending shot of his career.

Gearrin (1-2) walked Nick Markakis with one out before Kemp’s homer barely cleared the right field wall.

Matt Adams hit a two-run homer and Tyler Flowers also homered off Jeff Samardzija.

Brewers 4, Pirates 3

In Milwaukee, Domingo Santana hit a two-run home run off Pirates reliever Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning to lift the Brewers.

Pinch hitter Eric Thames cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 3-2 with a run-scoring ground out in the seventh. Two batters later, Santana kept a 2-0 offering from Hudson (1-3) just fair down the right-field line to give the Brewers the lead.

Oliver Drake (3-2) received the win after pitching a scoreless seventh. Jacob Barnes struck out the side in the eighth and Corey Knebel recorded his 11th save by working around a one-out single in the ninth.

Indians 5, Orioles 1

In Baltimore, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10, Francisco Lindor homered and Cleveland defeated the skidding Orioles for its seventh win in eight games.

Carrasco (8-3) allowed seven hits and walked none over six-plus innings to win his third straight start. The right-hander struck out every Baltimore starter except Trey Mancini to reach double figures in strikeouts for the 11th time in his career.

Not only did the Orioles lose for the 10th time in 14 games, but they have allowed at least five runs in 18 consecutive games — two short of the major league record set by the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies.