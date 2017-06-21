Consadole welcomes first J. League player from Thailand

Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin had a light workout on Wednesday, a day after he arrived in Sapporo to join J-League first-division side Consadole.

The 23 year-old Thai international, the first from his nation to join a J-League team, is on loan from Thai club Muangthong United. According to Consadole’s Facebook account, a crowd of around 100 people, including fans and members of the media, were on hand when Chanathip arrived at New Chitose Airport south of Sapporo late on Tuesday.

The club’s official Twitter account posted a video of Chanathip taking to the club’s practice field.