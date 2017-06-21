Seager homers three times to lead blowout

Corey Seager suddenly joined the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home run parade Tuesday night, and right-hander Brandon McCarthy thinks he knows what prompted him.

The Dodgers’ other young star, rookie Cody Bellinger, has been making history en route to the National League home run lead.

“Whatever Bellinger’s doing, I don’t understand,” McCarthy said. “I think Seager got mad and decided to hit some balls out.”

Seager hit a trio of homers in a game for the second time in his career, leading a five-homer attack for the Dodgers in a 12-0 win over the New York Mets, the club’s fifth consecutive victory.

The Dodgers have hit nine home runs the past two nights against the Mets. Bellinger, who hit two on Monday, hit his 22nd of the season Tuesday — all in just 52 games. He has 10 homers over his past 10 games.

“We’re having a great time,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “As much as we’re excited for Cody, we’re playing very good baseball and ready to go tomorrow.”

Seager finished with six RBIs and has 12 home runs. Over his last 10 games, he is hitting .415 with four home runs, 13 RBIs and five doubles.

“Hitting is contagious,” Seager said. “Everyone’s starting to roll. When one guy starts going — a guy like Bellinger comes in — everyone’s excited, everyone wants to get on base, everyone wants to be the guy.”

McCarthy (6-3) pitched four-hit ball through six innings for Los Angeles. He walked one, struck out four and lowered his ERA to 2.87. Brock Stewart got his first career save with three hitless innings in his first outing of the season.

“He’s just been on the attack,” Roberts said of McCarthy. “Outside of a few pitches that he yanked on the glove side, he was really good. His whole mix was on tonight, and he was filling up the strike zone.”

Yasmani Grandal added a solo home run for the Dodgers, his seventh homer of the season.

Rookie Robert Gsellman (5-5) gave up four homers and eight runs over 4⅓ innings. For the second consecutive night, the Mets fell behind 4-0 in the first inning.

“It’s tough for me to sit here night after night, look up, and we’re just not making pitches,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “If you’re going to battle, you’ve got to make pitches.”

Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 3

In Denver, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, and the surging Rockies rallied past Arizona in the opening game of their NL West showdown.

Carlos Gonzalez homered and saved a run with a diving catch of David Peralta’s line drive in the fifth to help Colorado win its sixth straight. The NL West leaders extended their advantage over the third-place Diamondbacks to two games.

Cardinals 8, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Yadier Molina and Tommy Pham both homered in a seven-run 11th inning to help St. Louis beat the Phillies.

Stephen Piscotty had a two-run double off Casey Fien after Edubray Ramos (0-5) started the inning with two walks. Molina and Pham followed with homers as the Cardinals had their biggest output of the season in an inning.

Nationals 12, Marlins 3

In Miami, Bryce Harper started the scoring with a two-run single that extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and Gio Gonzalez pitched seven innings to help Washington beat the Marlins.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1 for Miami.

Giants 6, Braves 3

In Atlanta, Austin Slater hit a three-run homer after the Braves botched a potential double-play grounder, sparking San Francisco to a victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Matt Moore (3-7) pitched seven strong innings for his first win in over a month, and the shaky Giants bullpen protected the lead.

Pirates 7, Brewers 3

In Milwaukee, Chad Kuhl got his first victory since April, Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games and Pittsburgh beat the Brewers.

Jose Osuna’s three-run homer highlighted the Pirates’ six-run first inning. McCutchen’s two-run single and David Freese’s RBI hit accounted for the other runs, all scored before Zach Davies (7-4) recorded a second out.

Cubs 4, Padres 0

In Chicago, Anthony Rizzo hit another leadoff home run to help Mike Montgomery get his first win of the season.

Rizzo homered on the second pitch from Jhoulys Chacin (6-6) for his third leadoff shot in seven games since being moved to the top of the order by manager Joe Maddon.

Angels 8, Yankees 3

In New York, Cameron Maybin hit a tiebreaking home run off struggling reliever Tyler Clippard to spark a three-run seventh inning, and Los Angeles beat the Yankees to extend New York’s losing streak to seven games — its longest in a single season since April 2007.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 24th home run and Gary Sanchez his 12th as the Yankees climbed back from a 3-0 deficit.

Red Sox 8, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Chris Sale shut down the Royals while pitching into the ninth inning, and a rag-tag bunch of Boston players filling in for injured starters pounded their way to a victory that moved them into first place in the AL East.

Sale (9-3) gave up a homer to Mike Moustakas in the second and a two-run shot to Jorge Bonifacio in the ninth before departing two outs shy of his second consecutive complete game. He allowed four hits and fanned 10, pushing his major league-leading strikeout total to 146 this season.

Rays 6, Reds 5

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Corey Dickerson went deep, Alex Cobb threw seven solid innings and the Rays beat the Cincinnati.

Dickerson had his 29th multihit game of the season with two hits. He drove in Tampa Bay’s first run with a third-inning single, then capped their scoring with his 16th home run in the fourth.

Orioles 6, Indians 5

In Baltimore, Manny Machado went 4-for-4, homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Orioles beat Cleveland, ending the Indians’ six-game winning streak.

After Baltimore rallied from a 5-2 deficit to pull even, Machado doubled off Bryan Shaw (1-2) in the seventh inning and scored on a double by Adam Jones.

Rangers 6, Blue Jays 1

In Arlington, Texas, Carlos Gomez homered in a four-run first inning, Nick Martinez allowed two hits while taking a shutout into the seventh and the Rangers beat Toronto.

Adrian Beltre had a solo homer in the eighth for his 2,960th career hit as Texas (35-35) got back to .500 while the Blue Jays (34-36) dropped to 0-8 this season when trying to reach the break-even mark for the first time.

Twins 9, White Sox 7

In Minneapolis, Miguel Sano and Kennys Vargas each hit a long home run to help the Twins bounce back from a demoralizing sweep by beating Chicago.

Sano hit his 17th homer and Vargas added a three-run shot as the Twins overcame a rough outing from Ervin Santana (9-4), who gave up six runs on 10 hits and struck out six in five innings. Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 21 tries.

Astros 8, Athletics 4

In Oakland, George Springer hit a leadoff homer to spark a five-run first inning and the Astros once again made themselves at home in Oakland with a victory over the Athletics.

Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel each added an RBI double, and Alex Bregman hit a two-run single in the first against Sonny Gray (2-3) to give the Astros their eighth straight win at the Coliseum and 13th in the last 14 meetings with the A’s overall.

Mariners 5, Tigers 4 (10)

In Seattle, Kyle Seager’s double off the right-field wall drove home the winning run in the 10th inning to lift Seattle over Detroit.

Seager’s game-winning hit came on a night when his brother, Corey, hit three home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers.