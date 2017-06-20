Iwakuma lasts two innings in rehab start

Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma was removed from a Triple A Tacoma Rainiers game after pitching just two innings in his second rehab start on Monday.

Iwakuma, who was scheduled to throw about 70 pitches, gave up four runs and four hits while striking out three and walking two in his 49-pitch outing at Cheney Stadium in Washington.

The 36-year-old had gone 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six games this season before he went on the disabled list on May 7 with shoulder inflammation.

In his first rehab start for the Single-A Modesto Nuts on June 14, he pitched four scoreless innings.