Longtime Pepperdine volleyball coach Dunphy retires

Longtime Pepperdine men’s volleyball coach Marv Dunphy, who guided the U.S. men’s Olympic indoor team to a gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, is retiring from the university.

Pepperdine announced Monday that the 69-year-old Dunphy is calling it a career after four NCAA titles and more than 600 wins at the school. Dunphy coached at seven Olympics in all, serving as a confidante and adviser last summer to U.S. women’s coach Karch Kiraly — his former player on that winning ’88 team and a dear friend — as the Americans earned bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Dunphy went 612-277 during his 34-year tenure coaching the Waves, who won NCAA championships in 1978, 1985, 1992 and 2005.

Dunphy expressed how “grateful” he is to Pepperdine for the support over decades and said: “I’ve decided that it’s time. It’s just time, and there’s not a lot more to it than that.” He will spend the next school year teaching a coaching class and helping with special projects in athletics and men’s volleyball.