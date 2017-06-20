Levanga re-sign 47-year-old guard Orimo

Levanga Hokkaido has agreed to extend the contract of 47-year-old player Takehiko Orimo for the 2017-18 season, the Sapporo-based B. League team announced Tuesday.

Orimo, a 190-cm shooting guard who played for Toyota in the old Japan Basketball League, is the oldest player in the B. League.

He scored his 9,000th career point in November 2016, becoming the first Japanese player to accomplish the feat in a domestic league.

Despite his advanced age, Orimo, a team executive, averaged more than 19 minutes over 60 games in the B. League first division’s 2016-17 season. He scored 8.9 points per game on 44.4 percent from behind the 3-point line.

“The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo. That’s where I’ll set my sights,” Orimo said in a team statement.