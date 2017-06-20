Kyrgios injures hip in fall, forced out of Queen’s Club

Nick Kyrgios retired with an injury after losing the opening set 7-6 (3-7) to Donald Young in the first round at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament on Monday, the latest setback for the Australian player.

The ninth-seeded Kyrgios slipped at the back of the court during the second point of the ninth game, with the score at 4-4. He required treatment on his left hip and continued playing, despite not moving freely in hot conditions in West London.

After losing the tiebreaker, Kyrgios headed straight for his bag, put away his racket, shook hands with Young and walked off.

Kyrgios said he would be fit for Wimbledon, which starts on July 3.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Kyrgios said. “I mean I would play Wimbledon if I was injured pretty bad anyway. I’m here anyway. I don’t really have time to go home or anything. Yeah, I will be playing, for sure.”

Kyrgios said in the build-up to the match that he has had hip trouble for the last seven months but was now playing without pain. He also has been troubled with soreness in his right shoulder and began the match on Centre Court with strapping around his right knee.

He shouted in pain, clutched his hip and covered his face with his hands while lying on the ground following his fall, which came after he was wrong-footed by a shot from Young.