Kluber tosses three-hitter

While Corey Kluber mowed down the Baltimore Orioles and the Indians ran around the bases at Camden Yards, Cleveland’s bullpen did absolutely nothing.

That, as much as anything else, really made it a perfect night for manager Terry Francona.

Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Indians extended their longest winning streak of the season to six games with a 12-0 victory Monday night.

Santana and Austin Jackson had three RBIs apiece for the AL Central leaders, whose recent surge has lifted them to a season-best six games over .500 (37-31).

Kluber (6-2) struck out 11 and walked none in his 12th career complete game and second shutout this season. The right-hander gave up a first-inning single to Adam Jones, a single to Seth Smith in the sixth and a single to Kim Hyun-soo in the eighth.

To cap it off, Kluber struck out the side in the ninth.

“These nights are rare but you’ll take them because you can completely rest your bullpen,” Francona said. “That goes a long way.”

Cleveland batted around in the fourth and fifth innings and sent eight men to the plate in a three-run sixth that made it 11-0. The Indians banged out a season-high 10 extra-base hits, including seven doubles.

Dodgers 10, Mets 6

In Los Angeles, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger launched two more home runs, setting a major league record with his powerful start, and Clayton Kershaw became the first 10-game winner in the National League despite giving up a career-high four long balls as the hosts held off New York.

The 21-year-old Bellinger reached 21 homers in 51 career games — faster than any other player in big league history. He leads the NL in that category even though he spotted the rest of the league three weeks before he was called up from the minors.

Marlins 8, Nationals 7

In Miami, Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth and the hosts overcame an early six-run deficit to beat Washington.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki flied out in the third.

Braves 9, Giants 0

In Atlanta, R.A. Dickey threw seven scoreless frames, Matt Adams hit another homer and the Braves sent San Francisco to its seventh straight loss.

Reds 7, Rays 3

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered and Joey Votto snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, helping Cincinnati end a season-high nine-game losing streak by beating Tampa Bay.

Astros 4, Athletics 1

In Oakland, George Springer connected for his 20th home run, and Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher also went deep for Houston.

Mariners 6, Tigers 2

In Seattle, Mike Zunino continued his torrid month with a pair of two-run homers to lead the Mariners past Detroit.

Royals 4, Red Sox 2

In Kansas City, Whit Merrifield drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer and the Royals topped Boston for their eighth win in nine games.

Blue Jays 7, Rangers 6

In Arlington, Texas, Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead single after a tying single by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning.

Cubs 3, Padres 2

In Chicago, Willson Contreras delivered a tying homer, Javier Baez scored the go-ahead run on an error and Wade Davis worked out of a ninth-inning jam for the Cubs against San Diego.

Pirates 8, Brewers 1

In Milwaukee, Andrew McCutchen slugged a two-run homer and Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings for Pittsburgh.