Koyano, Romero lift Buffaloes over BayStars

Eiichi Koyano and Stefen Romero provided the firepower on Monday as the Orix Buffaloes closed out interleague play with a 7-4 win over the Yokohama BayStars.

Trailing 4-0 at Yokohama Stadium after the Central League’s BayStars roughed up ace Chihiro Kaneko over 5⅔ innings, Koyano brought Orix back with a three-run, seventh inning home run off Spencer Patton.

Tomoya Mikami, Yokohama’s fifth pitcher, allowed an infield single and struck out Chris Marrero before Romero homered for the 11th time this season. The former Seattle Mariner saw two fastballs from Mikami (2-2) before hitting a 1-1 heater into the seats.

Hikaru Ito doubled in a run and Masahiro Nishino singled in another to put the finishing touches on the scoreline. Yoshihisa Hirano closed it out for his 14th save, while rookie Yuta Kuroki (4-1) picked up the win with 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief.

The win snapped six-game losing skid for the Buffaloes and ended Yokohama’s four-game winning streak.

The game, a makeup of Sunday’s rainout, saw the Pacific League finish interleague with a 56-51-1 record in the annual early summer series. League play will resume on Friday.