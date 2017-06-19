Brave Blossoms recall veteran Thompson

Lock Luke Thompson, a 36-year-old who retired from international duty after the 2015 Rugby World Cup, has been recalled by Japan head coach Jamie Joseph for the Brave Blossoms’ second test against Ireland on Saturday.

Wing Akihito Yamada, back from injury, and flanker Shokei Kin were also added to the squad on Monday, two days after Japan suffered a 50-22 loss in the first of the two-test series against its 2019 World Cup pool rival.

Wing Shota Emi, flanker Hendrik Tui and center Timothy Lafaele have all pulled out with injuries, while William Tupou is out of the squad after he was given a three-match ban for dangerous play during the defeat in Shizuoka.