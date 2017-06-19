Maeda has good day on mound, at plate in Dodgers’ victory over Reds

Kenta Maeda threw five strong innings and drove in two runs, Logan Forsythe and Justin Tuner homered, and Kike Hernandez made a spectacular game-saving catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 on Sunday.

Cincinnati nearly rallied all the way back from an 8-1 deficit. But Hernandez helped stop the Reds when he went back to the left-field wall and made an awkward leaping grab of Joey Votto’s attempt at a go-ahead extra-base hit with runners on first and third in the eighth.

Maeda (5-3), in his first appearance since June 9 and first start since June 4, allowed just three hits and one run in five innings to help the Dodgers complete a three-game sweep.

“The team wanted me to be aggressive and pound the zone and that’s what happened,” Maeda said through an interpreter. “It took some time for me to start again, but I was able to get into a rhythm. I tried to stay aggressive and not change my plan with runners on base.”

The Dodgers scored all of their runs with two outs, including Forsythe’s two-run drive in the third inning and Turner’s three-run shot in the sixth. Both reached the upper deck in left field and gave the Dodgers seven homers in the series.

Veteran Cincinnati pitcher Bronson Arroyo had the shortest outing of his season. It also might have been the last of his career. The 40-year-old right-hander was roughed up for five runs and seven hits in just three innings.

Arroyo (3-6), attempting a comeback this season with his former team after missing 2½ seasons with arm and shoulder problems, revealed after the game that he’d been receiving cortisone shots in his shoulder since spring training.

“We tried to patch it up and it worked for a while, but I’ve been hit around the yard for a while now,” said Arroyo, admitting that he’s thought about possibly being near the end of a major league career that started back in 2000.

“Have I thought ‘This time might be my last time on the field’? Yeah.”

Arroyo, who gave up nine runs and a career-high 13 hits in his last start at San Diego, planned to meet with manager Bryan Price either late on Sunday or sometime on Monday.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts was pleased to hold on for the win.

“It got a little close for us,” he said. “They put some good at-bats against us. Like I’ve said, that’s a very good offensive club. To get out of here with three (wins) is huge.”

Rockies 7, Giants 5

In Denver, Nolan Arenado completed the cycle with a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

Arenado hit the first pitch he saw from All-Star closer Mark Melancon (1-2) into the left-field seats to finish a four-game sweep. The slugger was mobbed at home plate by teammates, with a frenzied sellout crowd chanting “MVP! MVP!”

With the best record in the National League, the surprising Rockies have won five straight overall and nine in a row against San Francisco.

Mets 5, Nationals 1

In New York, Jacob deGrom hit his first major league home run and shut down a bruising Washington lineup, holding them to three singles, for eight dominant innings, giving New York a win that prevented a four-game sweep.

The NL East-leading Nationals had been 6-0 at Citi Field this season and had battered the Mets in three games this week, never trailing while totaling 18 extra-base hits. But they had trouble touching the blue-stitched balls — used all around Major League Baseball on Father’s Day — thrown by deGrom (6-3).

A career .199 hitter in 176 at-bats coming in, deGrom also provided the biggest jolt of the game. He hit the first pitch of the third inning from Joe Ross (3-3) over the wall in left-center.

Cubs 7, Pirates 1

In Pittsburgh, John Lackey and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and Anthony Rizzo had a home run among his three hits.

The defending World Series champions took two of three in Pittsburgh and improved to 34-34 this season.

Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4 (10)

In Philadelphia, Rey Fuentes hit his first major league home run in the 10th inning, lifting Arizona to a win over the Phillies.

Fuentes entered in the eighth inning as a pinch runner and was caught stealing. The rookie later redeemed himself with a homer off Jeanmar Gomez (3-2) with one out in the 10th.

Brewers 2, Padres 1

In Milwaukee, Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and the Brewers got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina.

Nelson (5-3) allowed six hits and two walks while throwing 118 pitches in his 89th major league start. He gave up only an unearned run and lowered his ERA to 3.28.

Braves 5, Marlins 4

In Atlanta, Brandon Phillips’ single drove in Johan Camargo from third base in the ninth inning to give the Braves a win over Miami.

It was the second straight game-ending hit for Phillips, whose run-scoring single in the 10th gave Atlanta an 8-7 victory Saturday.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1 for the Marlins.

Mariners 7, Rangers 3

In Arlington, Texas, Kyle Seager drove in three runs with three doubles, Christian Bergman pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Seattle beat the Rangers.

Danny Valencia’s two-run homer capped a four-run first against Texas ace Yu Darvish (6-5), and the Mariners beat the right-hander for the first time in eight tries on the road.

Darvish allowed five runs over five innings in the loss.

Indians 5, Twins 2

In Minneapolis, Edwin Encarnacion homered twice, Trevor Bauer pitched seven strong innings and Jose Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game.

Cleveland came into the series trailing the Twins by two games in the AL Central. The sweep vaulted the Indians two games ahead and gave the defending AL champions sole possession of first place in the division for the first time since May 10.

Athletics 4, Yankees 3

In Oakland, Khris Davis hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third that held up to back rookie Jharel Cotton’s first victory since May 4, and the A’s completed a four-game sweep of slumping New York.

The Yankees welcomed back flame-throwing closer Aroldis Chapman but still lost their season-high sixth straight game following a six-game winning streak, finishing a disappointing 1-6 road trip with a weekend dud against the American League’s worst team.

Rays 9, Tigers 1

In Detroit, Logan Morrison homered twice and Steven Souza Jr. hit his first career grand slam as Tampa Bay beat the Tigers to split a four-game series.

Derek Norris and Evan Longoria also homered for the Rays. Jake Faria (3-0) allowed one run, six hits and a walk in seven innings. He struck out a career-high nine.

Blue Jays 7, White Sox 3

In Toronto, Kendrys Morales and Russell Martin each homered to help the Blue Jays beat Chicago.

Martin tied the game in the sixth with his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot to the center field fence that bounced off the glove of outfielder Willy Garcia and over. Ryan Goins tripled home Steve Pearce against Anthony Swarzak (3-2) for the tiebreaking run two batters later.

Royals 7, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Jason Vargas earned his 10th win, most in the majors, and Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer for Kansas City

Mike Moustakas had a three-run double for the Royals, who went 7-2 on their California trip and scored at least seven runs in six of those victories.

Orioles 8, Cardinals 5

In Baltimore, Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Orioles beat St. Louis.

Baltimore homered 10 times while winning two of three against the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34). It was the first time the Orioles won a three-game series since May 29-31 against the Yankees.