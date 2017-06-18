Sato captures Jakarta Open badminton title

Sayaka Sato defeated South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun 2-1 to win the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Sato, ranked 17th in the world, needed 1 hour, 18 minutes to overcome her fifth-ranked opponent 21-13, 17-21, 21-19. It was Sato’s first singles title in a Badminton World Federation Super Series event.

The victory was consolation for Japan after Kazumasa Sakai was crushed in the men’s final 21-11, 21-19 by India’s Srikanth Kidambi in 37 minutes.

“Each and every match was hard, but I was able to persevere,” said Sato, who competed in the 2012 London Olympics but injured her left knee in the first round of the tournament.

“There wasn’t a single easy match. All my opponents were strong.”