Tanaka crashes to seventh defeat

Masahiro Tanaka fell to his seventh loss of the season as the New York Yankees lost 5-2 to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Tanaka (5-7) lasted only four innings, surrendering five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out 10. He now has six straight losses in games where he figured in the decision, and his ERA stands at 6.34.

The 28-year-old right-hander got off to a poor start, with Oakland’s Matt Joyce hitting a homer off his first pitch in the bottom of the first inning at Oakland Coliseum.

The Yankees came back and scored two runs in the second, but Tanaka could not hold on to the lead, giving up another solo shot to Ryon Healy in the bottom of the frame.

The Japanese hurler yielded three more runs in the fourth, including another solo home run to Healy. The Yankees tumbled to their fifth straight defeat.

“They had no business missing the pitches they hit. I have to make adjustments to how I make mistakes in my pitching,” Tanaka said. “Part of it is that various things are not coming together right.

“My sliders and splitters weren’t particularly bad.”

Indeed, Tanaka threw a number of superb splitters for swinging strikes when A’s hitters were looking for fastballs. But they began looking for the split and putting some good swings on his mistakes.

“The story today was about the mistake pitches I left in their hot zones,” Tanaka said.

Indians 9, Twins 3 (1st)

Indians 6, Twins 2 (2nd)

In Minneapolis, Lonnie Chisenhall hit two home runs for Cleveland in the second game after Jose Ramirez went deep twice in the opener, and the Indians took over first place in the AL Central by sweeping a doubleheader from the Twins.

Rays 3, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Chris Archer pitched six strong innings, Daniel Robertson drove in two runs and scored a third, and Tampa Bay bounced back to beat the Tigers.

White Sox 5, Blue Jays 2

In Toronto, Todd Frazier and Matt Davidson hit consecutive home runs.

Astros 7, Red Sox 1

In Houston, Jose Altuve hit a solo homer, and Carlos Beltran had a two-run shot and three RBIs.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki was 0-for-3.

Angels 9, Royals 0

In Anaheim, Albert Pujols, Cameron Maybin and Luis Valbuena each homered and Alex Meyer dominated for six innings as part of a two-hitter.

Rangers 10, Mariners 4

In Arlington, Texas, Mike Napoli hit two home runs, connecting along with Rougned Odor and Choo Shin-soo in the sixth inning.

Orioles 15, Cardinals 7

In Baltimore, Jonathan Schoop homered twice and drove in four runs, and Manny Machado went deep in a seven-run second inning against Adam Wainwright.

Nationals 7, Mets 4

In New York, Trea Turner hit a leadoff homer and Washington backed Stephen Strasburg (8-2) with three long balls, beating the Mets to stay undefeated at Citi Field this season.

Padres 7, Brewers 5 (11)

In Milwaukee, Cory Spangenberg and Chase d’Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning.

Pirates 4, Cubs 3

In Pittsburgh, Gregory Polanco broke out of a slump with a two-run homer, and Andrew McCutchen hit his 12th home run of the season.

Dodgers 10, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Yasiel Puig hit two of the Dodgers’ four homers, powering Los Angeles to a victory.

Rockies 5, Giants 1

In Denver, Kyle Freeland tossed six solid innings, and Tony Wolters drove in two runs.

Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run double and also made a key catch.

Braves 8, Marlins 7 (10)

In Atlanta, Brandon Phillips drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, Matt Adams had four RBIs and the Braves rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Miami.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki had a hit in his sixth consecutive game.