NBA bans Ellis, Bullock

Monta Ellis of the Indiana Pacers and Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons have been suspended five games under the NBA’s anti-drug program.

The league announced the suspensions Friday without disclosing details of the violations.

The 31-year-old Ellis averaged 8.5 points a game for Indiana last season. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said the suspension was a “very serious matter” and would be dealt with.

The 26-year-old Bullock averaged 4.5 points in 2016-17. A spokesman for the Pistons said the organization was aware of the suspension, but declined further comment.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks stayed in-house to fill their general manager vacancy.

The team named director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next GM on Friday. He will replace John Hammond, who left last month to take the Orlando Magic job.

Horst will take over building a young, promising roster led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and coached by Jason Kidd. The Bucks finished above. 500 for the first time since 2009-10, losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

“Our No. 1 priority is building a championship-caliber organization and we believe Jon is the right person to be our general manager,” team owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan said in a statement.

Horst, 34, had been director of basketball operations since 2008, serving under Hammond. Horst was involved in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations.

His NBA front office experience began in 2005 with the Detroit Pistons.