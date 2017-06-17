Nats win as Scherzer fans 10 again

Max Scherzer’s ninth pitch to Yoenis Cespedes went high and pushed the count full. Matt Wieters signaled for another fastball, and the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner shook him off.

Cespedes fouled off a slider, and Scherzer came back with another offspeed offering, his 118th pitch of the night. Cespedes swung over it for the 10th strikeout of Scherzer’s masterful performance , and Washington’s ace pounded his glove with a fist.

The 32-year-old right-hander reached double digits in strikeouts for the fifth straight start and limited the Mets to four hits in eight innings, leading the Nationals over New York 7-2 on Friday night.

“I love it. I love competing against the best,” said Scherzer said, who improved to 8-4. “I knew that’s my last batter. I knew that I was at the end of the rope. And that’s just everything he is, everything I’ve got, and let’s compete.”

Royals 3, Angels 1

In Anaheim, Lorenzo Cain hit two homers and drove in three runs, and Ian Kennedy retired the first 17 Angels to end his 16-start winless skid.

Athletics 7, Yankees 6

In Oakland, Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning for his first career big league hit to help the Athletics edge New York.

Dodgers 3, Reds 1

In Cincinnati, left-hander Alex Wood (7-0) remained unbeaten by pitching four-hit ball over eight innings as Los Angeles extended its domination of the Reds.

Cardinals 11, Orioles 2

In Baltimore, Carlos Martinez struck out eight over six sharp innings, and St. Louis slugged a season-high five home runs in a rout of the struggling hosts.

White Sox 11, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, Melky Cabrera homered, doubled and drove in five runs against his former team, leading Jose Quintana and Chicago over the hosts.

Tigers 13, Rays 4

In Detroit, Nicholas Castellanos doubled, tripled and drove in four runs for the Tigers.

Marlins 5, Braves 0

In Atlanta, Dan Straily pitched into the seventh inning, Christian Yelich drove in three runs and Miami blanked the Braves.

Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 4

In Philadelphia, Gregor Blanco hit a tying two-run homer and Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to rally Arizona over Philadelphia.

Cubs 9, Pirates 5

In Pittsburgh, Anthony Rizzo almost led off his third straight game with a homer, losing his bid on a replay reversal, before helping key a six-run rally in the ninth.

Koji Uehera, Chicago’s fourth pitcher, worked one scoreless inning and fanned two batters. He improved to 2-3.

Indians 8, Twins 1

In Minneapolis, Carlos Carrasco pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, Jose Ramirez had three hits and Edwin Encarnacion homered for Cleveland.

Rangers 10, Mariners 4

In Arlington, Texas, Tyson Ross allowed just a pair of runs in his first start in 14 months and Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers.

Red Sox 2, Astros 1

In Houston, Mookie Betts hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth, sending Boston over the hosts.

Astros pinch hitter Norichika Aoki lined out in the seventh.

Brewers 6, Padres 5 (10)

In Milwaukee, Eric Thames hit the Brewers’ first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th.

Rockies 10, Giants 8

In Denver, Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela (9-2) battled through six innings to tie for the major league lead in wins, and help the Rockies beat the Giants for the seventh straight time.