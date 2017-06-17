Scotland wins test against Wallabies

Flanker Hamish Watson’s 61st-minute try earned Scotland a rare victory in Australia as it beat the Wallabies 24-19 in a seesawing test match Saturday that saw both teams score three tries a piece.

Scotland led 17-12 at halftime despite fullback Israel Folau scoring two first-half tries for the Wallabies.

Australia took the lead on a Will Genia try and Bernard Foley’s conversion with just under 20 minutes to play. Its two-point lead lasted just six minutes when Watson scored a 50-meter try and Finn Russell converted to help the Scots beat the Wallabies in Australia for the first time since 2012.