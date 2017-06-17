Valentin, mom hurt in SUV crash

Former Boston Red Sox and New York Mets infielder John Valentin and his mother were injured when the SUV he was driving crashed into a building.

Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnell said the 50-year-old Holmdel resident was driving along Route 35 on Thursday when the SUV left the roadway and slammed into a building used by the Visiting Nurse Association. More than half the SUV went into the building, which was unoccupied because the agency is moving.

The police chief said Valentin and his 71-year-old mother sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.