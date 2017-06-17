Oracle skipper Spithill tough on, off water in America’s Cup

A Jimmy Spithill isn’t afraid of a fight.

The 37-year-old Australian skipper of Oracle Team USA will take on all comers, whether it’s from behind the wheel of his fast catamaran in the America’s Cup, in a boxing ring or via lethal mind games at news conferences.

He’s already going strong as he attempts to win a third straight America’s Cup with Oracle Team USA, the powerhouse squad owned by software billionaire Larry Ellison. Spithill’s opponent starting Saturday on Bermuda’s Great Sound is Emirates Team New Zealand, which is looking to atone for its soul-crushing collapse in 2013.

One of the more intriguing matchups, besides how the teams’ 15.2-meter, foiling catamarans compare and how well the crews sail them, is how Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling, a 26-year-old America’s Cup rookie, holds up against Spithill.

As spot on as Spithill can be on the water, he’s a master behind a microphone.

Two weeks ago, even before Team New Zealand had clinched a spot in the final, Spithill said at a news conference that the Kiwis made fundamental mistakes in losing two races in the round robins to Oracle. He said Oracle’s setup with tactician Tom Slingsby, another hard-nosed Aussie, was much better than the Kiwi boat.