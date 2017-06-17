Matsuyama’s 65 puts him in the hunt

Hideki Matsuyama had a solid showing at the Masters in April. Then he stumbled a bit in his next three starts on the PGA Tour.

Looks like he might be back on track again.

Matsuyama vaulted into contention at the U.S. Open with a 7-under 65 on Friday, moving to 5 under and a tie for eighth — just two shots back of the four-way tie atop the crowded leaderboard. Matsuyama matched Chez Reavie for the best round of the day, three shots clear of the next best performance by Bill Haas.

“Shooting a good score today gave me a lot of confidence,” Matsuyama said. “I really haven’t been hitting the ball well as of late. To shoot a good round like today, I’m certainly looking forward to the weekend.”

Matsuyama defended his title in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February, beating Webb Simpson in a playoff at TPC Scottsdale. He closed with a 67 at Augusta that got him into a tie for 11th at 1 under, but his game dropped off a bit from there.

After tying for 45th at the Memorial last month, Matsuyama arrived at Erin Hills on a downturn in a topsy-turvy season. He shot a 2-over 74 on Thursday.

“After yesterday’s round, I received a couple of tips from different people, and it seemed to work well,” he said.

Quite well.

The 25-year-old Matsuyama, ranked No. 4 in the world, birdied six of his first eight holes in the second round. He made the turn at 6-under 30, just one off the U.S. Open record of 29 for nine holes.

He added another birdie on the par-3 13th. He had a chance to match Johnny Miller’s U.S. Open record for low round in relation to par, but he settled for par on the 676-yard 18th.

“There were a couple of loose swings out there, but when you shoot 65, you can take those,” he said.

Matsuyama played alongside first-round leader Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm, ranked No. 10 in the world. Fowler and Rahm each shot 73.

The four players tied for the lead — Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood — created the largest 36-hole logjam in 43 years at the U.S. Open. None has ever won a major, and neither have the next 14 players behind them.

Eight of the top 12 players in the world won’t be around for the weekend at Erin Hills, leaving a tournament as open as the land on which it was built.

Casey chopped his way to a triple bogey, only to respond with five straight birdies that carried him to a 1-under 71 and made him the first to post at 7-under 137. He set the target early under warm sunshine, and even as the wind tapered in the afternoon, no one could catch him.