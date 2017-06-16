Hawks activate Cuban pitcher Moinelo

The Fukuoka SoftBank signed and activated Cuban lefty Livan Moinelo on Friday before the team’s series opener with the Hiroshima Carp.

Moinelo pitched three innings for Cuba in March’s World Baseball Classic, but did not play in a 11-6 loss to Japan at Tokyo Dome. He was signed to a developmental contract on May 23 along with Cuban outfielder Oscar Colas.

“I didn’t think I’d get called up this fast,” Moinelo told a news conference at Mazda Stadium. “I want to work even harder and contribute to the team.”

The 21-year-old has pitched in three Western League games for the Hawks this season. In 5-2/3 innings, he struck out eight batters while walking two.

Last season, Moinelo went 12-9 with two teams last season in Cuba’s Serie Nacional.