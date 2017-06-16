Hot-hitting Davidson ignites White Sox

Rookie Matt Davidson keeps powering the Chicago White Sox.

Davidson homered for the fourth straight game, then doubled and scored in a four-run sixth inning to lead Chicago over Baltimore 5-2 on Thursday, the Orioles’ seventh loss in eight games.

Davidson hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 14th home run this season. He became the first White Sox player to go deep in four straight games since Alex Rios in April 2013.

Davidson broke his right foot while running the bases in his White Sox debut last June 30 and missed the remainder of the season.

“I think I’m just maturing as a player and understanding my swing a little better,” Davidson said.

Tigers 5, Rays 3

In Detroit, Miguel Cabrera belted a two-run homer in the ninth off Tommy Hunter (0-2).

Indians 12, Dodgers 5

In Cleveland, pinch hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the hosts ended Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak.

Twins 6, Mariners 2

In Minneapolis, Chris Gimenez homered twice for the first time in his big league career, and Eduardo Escobar sparked a five-run first for Minnesota with a two-run shot.

Athletics 8, Yankees 7 (10)

In Oakland, Khris Davis blooped a two-run single in the 10th that glanced off second baseman Starlin Castro’s glove in shallow center and the hosts beat New York.

Royals 7, Angels 2

In Anaheim, Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon slugged solo home runs and Kansas City picked up its fifth consecutive victory.