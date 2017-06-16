Ex-Happinet Bryant joins Nets coaching staff

Former Akita Northern Happinets forward Travon Bryant has joined the Brooklyn Nets coaching staff, it was announced on Thursday.

Bryant was named an assistant player development coach for Kenny Atkinson’s staff.

The 34-year-old Bryant, a University of Missouri alum, wrapped up his playing career with the Happinets in 2015. He appeared in 24 games that bj-league season, averaging 5.3 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also played in several overseas pro circuits, including in Greece, Italy, and Germany.

Bryant worked as an assistant coach for the NBA Development League’s Oklahoma City Blue from 2015-17.

A McDonald’s High School All-American, he attended David Starr Jordan High School in Long Beach, California, before going to Missouri to play under Quin Snyder. As a high school senior, he posted averages of 23 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks a game.