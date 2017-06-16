Inglewood City Council OKs talks with Clippers on new arena

The Inglewood City Council unanimously approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday that could lead to the construction of an arena for the NBA team across the street from the future home of the NFL’s Chargers and Rams.

The arena would be privately funded and no public money would be used for the project, said Gillian Zucker, Clippers president of business operations.

“I have said from day one that we need to plan for the future,” team owner Steve Ballmer wrote in a letter to Clippers fans. “This agreement helps us do that by expanding our options.”

However, Ballmer said the Clippers won’t be leaving Staples Center any time soon. The team’s lease at the arena in downtown Los Angeles expires in June 2024, and he said the team wouldn’t leave there at least until then.