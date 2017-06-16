Athletics fire longtime pitching coach Young

As Oakland’s pitchers arrived at the ballpark Thursday, without their coach and leader Curt Young, and struggled to fathom he had really been fired.

Young was fired by the Athletics on Thursday and bullpen coach Scott Emerson was promoted to the position.

Manager Bob Melvin fought his own emotions at the thought his dear friend had been let go a day after the A’s surrendered 11 runs in a loss at Miami — the sixth time in the past 22 games the team gave up 10 or more runs.

“Curt and I are really close. Curt’s been not only with me a number of years and maybe my closest confidant, he’s also been in an Oakland A’s uniform longer than anyone else has, so there are a lot of people today that are saddened by this,” Melvin said. “He took it like expected. He’s a very classy guy, didn’t have any complaints, all he did was thank Billy (Beane) and David (Forst) for the opportunity he’s had here. That tells you a lot about Curt Young.”

The A’s announced the moves ahead of the opener of a four-game home series against the New York Yankees. Oakland’s 6.02 team ERA ranked third-highest in the American League to begin the day.

Young spent two stints with the club and currently was in his sixth season back with the A’s after previously serving as pitching coach from 2004-10. He was Boston’s pitching coach in 2011.

“It’s really frustrating. It caught me really off guard. Some of this is on us,” lefty reliever Sean Doolittle said. “He was super invested in each and every one of his guys.”

Doolittle said pitchers in “disbelief” and “shock” met with Melvin and Emerson.

A fourth-round draft pick by the A’s in 1981 and member of the 1989 World Series champions, Young pitched 10 of his 11 major league seasons for Oakland. He coached in the franchise’s farm system for eight seasons as well.

Reliever Santiago Casilla is also in his second stint with the A’s, so he knows Young well.