Dodgers’ Maeda returns to starting rotation

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda will start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds and the rest of the rotation will all receive an extra day of rest, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday.

Maeda lost his spot in the starting rotation last week and was moved to the bullpen to make room for the return of left-hander Alex Wood from the disabled list.

He earned his first career save in his major league relief debut last Friday, pitching four innings to close out the Dodgers’ 7-2 win over the Reds.

Speaking after tossing around 30 pitches Thursday, Maeda said: “I had a good feel with my pitching in my last outing and hopefully I can keep that up.

“My chance has arrived to start now so I want to show good stuff.”