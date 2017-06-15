Ishikawa to return to Top Valley Latina

Japan men’s national team star Yuki Ishikawa will play his second season with Top Volley Latina, a pro squad in the Italian top division, the SuperLega team said Wednesday.

The 21-year-old will not compete in the fall league games in Japan, and is scheduled to leave for Italy around October after fulfilling his national team duties. He will maintain his status at Chuo University where he is a senior.

Ishikawa, who stands 191 cm, will return to Japan to participate in the national intercollegiate championships in late November, then return to Italy where he will remain until the end of the season next spring.