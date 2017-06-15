Sharapova invited to Stanford tournament

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has received an invitation to play at the WTA’s Bank of the West Classic at the end of July as the Russian star continues her return from a doping suspension.

Sharapova’s comeback from a 15-month doping ban will include a stop at Stanford University for the July 31-Aug. 6 event, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Officials gave the 30-year-old Sharapova a wild-card entry as she gets set to compete in the tournament for the first time six years.

“I am excited to return to the Bank of the West Classic and would like to thank the tournament for giving me the opportunity to play,” Sharapova said.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka is also in the 28-player singles draw.