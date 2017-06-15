Moss, Rashad picked for Vikings’ Ring of Honor

Randy Moss made quite the scene over his career with the Minnesota Vikings, from crowd-pleasing feats and game-changing ability on the field to that notorious tendency to mouth off afterward.

During what he believed to be a routine visit to Vikings headquarters to discuss some business for Super Bowl week, Moss was back in the spotlight again.

This time, he found himself there unwittingly. Team president Mark Wilf informed him that he and Ahmad Rashad, another former Vikings wide receiver, were picked as the 22nd and 23rd additions to the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Moss will be inducted Sept. 11 during Minnesota’s season opener, a Monday night game that Moss would already be at for his duty as an ESPN analyst.