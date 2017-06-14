Kershaw extends win streak as Dodgers take down Indians

Clayton Kershaw wasn’t at his best, but still extended his unbeaten string.

Cody Bellinger continued his outstanding rookie season with two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller.

Kershaw and Bellinger combined to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-5 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two runs in seven innings and has not lost in his last eight starts. The left-hander gave up a run in the third on Michael Brantley’s single and a leadoff homer to Roberto Perez in the fifth that tied the game.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner yielded six hits, struck out four and walked two while throwing 101 pitches. He is 5-0 with a 1.94 ERA since his most recent defeat on May 1.

“Tonight was not a great night for me,” Kershaw said. “My fastball was pretty erratic, and I was falling behind hitters.”

Indians manager Terry Francona did not meet with reporters after the game because he wasn’t feeling well, a team spokesman said. Bench coach Brad Mills took questions in his place. Francona left the dugout in the ninth inning but was still at the ballpark, the spokesman said.

Mills had no further information about Francona, who missed a game in Washington last season because of an illness but returned to the dugout the following day.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig made an obscene gesture at Cleveland fans after hitting a home run in the second inning. After crossing home plate, he raised both middle fingers in the direction of fans seated in the dugout suites located on field level.

Puig said he was heckled in the on-deck circle, which is directly in front of those choice seats.

“People were talking to me before the home run, and they talked to me after the home run,” he said through a translator. “I stooped to their level. It happened suddenly. It came out. There’s nothing I can do about it. There were about four of them. They were pretty close there.”

Pirates 5, Rockies 2

In Pittsburgh, John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado’s Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pirates pulled away from Colorado.

Jaso sent the second pitch he saw from Ottavino (0-1) just over the fence in center field for his second pinch-hit homer of the season and fifth of his career. Gerrit Cole (4-6) broke out of a funk to allow just one run in seven strong innings.

Cubs 14, Mets 3

In New York, Anthony Rizzo began the game with a long home run after a surprising move to the leadoff spot, rookie Ian Happ hit his first career grand slam and Chicago trounced the Mets.

Backed by a season-best seven-run second inning, the World Series champs snapped a nine-game skid on the road and moved back to .500 through 64 games. The Cubs had lost five of six overall.

Padres 6, Reds 2

In San Diego, Clayton Richard carried a shutout into the ninth inning, Franchy Cordero homered twice and the Padres beat slumping Cincinnati.

One out from going the distance, Richard was removed after pinch hitter Tucker Barnhart’s two-run double. The left-hander allowed eight hits while striking out six and walking two.

Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 (1st)

Brewers 8, Cardinals 5 (2nd)

In St. Louis, Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw each hit solo home runs and combined for five RBIs.

The Cardinals won the opener behind Jose Martinez’s two home runs.

Nationals 10, Braves 5

In Washington, Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and the Nationals scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey.

Zimmerman went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs to help Washington snap a four-game slide after sitting out the last three.

Twins 20, Mariners 7

In Minneapolis, Eddie Rosario hit three home runs and drove in five runs and the Twins set a franchise record with 28 hits while batting around in two different innings.

Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also went deep, Eduardo Escobar had five hits and two RBIs and Jason Castro had four hits and four RBIs for Minnesota, which is in first place in the AL Central despite an AL-worst 13-19 record at Target Field.

Angels 3, Yankees 2 (11)

In Anaheim, New York pitcher CC Sabathia exited early with a strained left hamstring, and Eric Young Jr. rallied Los Angeles to an 11-inning victory that snapped the Yankees’ six-game winning streak.

New York manager Joe Girardi said he anticipates Sabathia is headed to the disabled list, a disappointing blow for the AL East leaders with the big left-hander pitching his best ball in years.

White Sox 6, Orioles 1

In Chicago, Matt Davidson hit his first career grand slam, Derek Holland scattered eight hits over six innings and the White Sox beat Baltimore.

Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 and Avisail Garcia had a two-run double as Chicago won its second straight after dropping nine of 11.

Rays 8, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, rookie Jacob Faria dazzled again and Logan Morrison hit his 18th home run of the season.

Six days after his big-league debut, Faria (2-0) became the third Tampa pitcher all-time to win his first two career games, joining Jeremy Hellickson and Joe Kennedy. The victory was the Rays’ sixth in their last seven games.

Rangers 4, Astros 2

In Houston, Rougned Odor hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and his tiebreaking two-run shot in the eighth lifted Texas to a victory over the Astros.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki was 2-for-3.

Marlins 8, Athletics 1

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Marlins’ starting lineup after recovering from a bruised wrist and hit a two-run homer to help beat Oakland

Ichiro Suzuki was 1-for-1 for the Marlins as a pinch hitter.

Red Sox 4, Phillies 3 (12)

In Boston, Andrew Benintendi singled to right in the 12th inning to drive in Xander Bogaerts from third for the winning run as the Red Sox outlasted Philadelphia.

Mitch Moreland hit one homer and barely missed another in the 12th with a long single off the Green Monster, allowing Bogaerts to advance to third and set up Benintendi’s first career walk-off hit. The ball bounced over the short wall in right, but was officially still a single.

Royals 8, Giants 1

In San Francisco, Alcides Escobar hit a two-run double as part of a six-run sixth inning.

Jorge Bonifacio drove in three runs and snapped an 0-for-13 drought, Alex Gordon added two hits and two runs, while Whit Merrifield had a bases-loaded triple to help Kansas City to a win in its first appearance at AT&T Park since the 2014 World Series.

Jason Vargas (9-3) allowed one run over seven innings to outpitch Ty Blach in a battle of left-handers. Vargas gave up five hits with six strikeouts and one walk for his fourth straight win overall and second against the Giants this season.

Diamondbacks 7, Tigers 6

In Detroit, David Peralta homered to left center in the ninth inning off Tigers closer Justin Wilson, lifting Arizona to a win.

Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up the win. Zack Greinke, who was staked to a 6-0 lead in the third, went 5⅔ innings and allowed five runs, all unearned, and five hits. Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.