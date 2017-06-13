Dominant Darvish limits Astros to one hit

Yu Darvish was determined to pitch better Monday night after struggling in his last outing against the Houston Astros.

The right-hander was able to do that, pitching seven solid innings to help the Texas Rangers beat their in-state rival 6-1.

Darvish (6-4) allowed a season-low one hit with one run and three walks. He induced a season-best 12 groundball outs. This start came after he tied a season-worst by allowing seven hits with three runs in just five innings in a 7-1 loss to Houston on June 2.

“It was a great night for Yu,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “His sinker played very well to both sides of the plate. He was able to run the four-seam up and down to left-handers. Curveball showed up big for him early; didn’t break out the slider until the sixth, which allowed him to get some late outs.”

Darvish said his sinker was the key to his success Monday.

“I usually stay with my strength and I go with my stuff, what I’ve got on the day,” he said through a translator. “But (after) that previous outing . . . I just studied hard on each hitter and what their tendencies are and I went at it today.”

The Rangers went up 2-0 on back-to-back triples by Rougned Odor and Joey Gallo in the third inning.

Nomar Mazara provided more cushion with his three-run shot to straightaway center field off Dayan Diaz with two outs in the eighth to make it 6-1.

Houston starter Joe Musgrove (4-5) allowed five hits and two runs in 4⅔ innings in his return from the disabled list. Musgrove had been out since May 26 with shoulder discomfort.

A day after collecting his 2,000th career hit, the Astros’ Norichika Aoki was 0-for-2. He stole his fourth base of the season in the third inning.

Yankees 5, Angels 3

In Anaheim, Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead New York to its sixth consecutive victory, over Los Angeles.

One day after hitting a 150—meter homer in the Bronx, Judge hit a majestic 133-meter shot on the opposite coast for his fourth homer in three games and the 22nd of his spectacular rookie season.

Yankees starter Masashiro Tanaka, who received a no-decision, worked 6⅔ innings. He allowed four hits and three runs (one earned), walking two and striking out eight.

Red Sox 6, Phillies 5 (11)

In Boston, Dustin Pedroia singled home the winning run in the 11th inning to lift the Red Sox over Philadelphia.

Pablo Sandoval opened the inning with a single off Casey Fein (0-1). Deven Marrero pinch-ran and moved up on a sacrifice. After Mookie Betts was intentionally walked, Pedroia hit a ground single to right and Marrero beat the throw from Aaron Altherr with a headfirst slide on a close play.

White Sox 10, Orioles 7

In Chicago, Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBIs and the White Sox defeated Baltimore.

Mariners 14, Twins 3

In Minneapolis, Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, Mitch Haniger had four hits, and Seattle pounded the hosts.