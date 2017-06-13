Flowers belts 3-run HR in ninth to beat Nats

After getting to Stephen Strasburg early, Tyler Flowers wouldn’t let the Atlanta Braves squander the opportunity.

Flowers hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Matt Albers in the ninth inning and Atlanta came from three runs down to beat Washington 11-10 on Monday night.

“It was definitely one of those games where you could have rolled over a few times there, just as they could have, too,” Flowers said. “Lot of big hits early and throughout the game.”

Flowers had been hitless in his first four at-bats before he took Albers’ fastball to the opposite field and into the Nationals bullpen for his fourth homer of the season.

Matt Adams hit a pair of homers. His first was one of three allowed by Strasburg over five uneven innings.

“That doesn’t happen very often especially the way he’s been pitching,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Strasburg, who allowed two runs or fewer in four previous starts. “It happens, though. Even to the best of them, they have games like that.”

Adams’ second homer scored the first of five runs allowed by Washington’s relievers.

Albers (2-1) gave up the last three of those in the ninth to concede the Nationals’ 11th blown save and second during a four-game losing streak.

With closer Koda Glover going on the disabled list with a back injury Sunday, there is no obvious solution for a team that still comfortably leads the NL East.

Atlanta’s bullpen allowed two runs over 5⅔ innings. Jason Motte (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Jim Johnson allowed a run but completed the ninth for his 13th save.

Pirates 7, Rockies 2

In Pittsburgh, Jameson Taillon pitched five scoreless innings in his return from treatments for testicular cancer and the Pirates beat Colorado.

Taillon (3-1) allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. The 25-year-old had surgery May 8.

Mets 6, Cubs 1

In New York, Jacob deGrom pitched a five-hitter, Asdrubal Cabrera atoned for an embarrassing error by lining two home runs and turning four double plays, and the Mets trounced Chicago.

Padres 9, Reds 3

In San Diego, Franchy Cordero bashed his first major league home run, Austin Hedges had three hits and three RBIs, and the Padres whipped Cincinnati.