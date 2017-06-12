Eagles pick up Corrales from BC League Toyama

The Pacific League-leading Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles said Monday they have acquired right-hander Joshu Corrales from the Toyama GRN Thunderbirds of the independent BC League.

The 27-year-old Corrales, who played for the Seattle Mariners’ minor league affiliate in 2011 and 2012, joined Toyama last season. He was 6-1 with a 1.06 ERA in eight games this year.

“He’s had a wonderful record as a reliever last year and as a starter this year,” Rakuten’s team director Hiroshi Abei said in a statement.

“Our pitching staff has been doing fine so far, but we see him as a pitcher who can contribute both as a starter and in relief and decided to acquire him looking ahead to the rest of the season.”

Corrales’ deal is for one year worth ¥6 million (about $54,000).