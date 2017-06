Yui Kamiji won the French Open women’s wheelchair championship on Saturday for her second straight Grand Slam title.

The 23-year-old Kamiji, the Rio Paralympic bronze medalist, defeated Germany’s Sabine Ellerbrock 7-5, 6-4 for her fourth career Grand Slam championship.

“Regardless of how well I played, I’m happy to win a championship,” Kamiji said. “Next up is Wimbledon, and if I can take that, perhaps I’ll think about winning the season Grand Slam.”