Tada clocks wind-assisted 9.94 seconds in 100 at collegiate meet

Shuhei Tada ran a wind-assisted 9.94 seconds in the men’s 100 meter semifinals at the collegiate individual championships at Shonan BMW Stadium on Saturday.

Because of the 4.5 meter-per-second tail wind, the time was not officially recognized. Records from races with tail winds of 2 mps or more do not qualify as official records.

Yoshihide Kiryu ran 9.87 seconds (3.3 mps) in the United States in 2015 and Asuka Cambridge clocked 9.98 (5.1 mps) there in April.

Koji Ito set the national record of 10.00 in 1998.