Maeda stellar in rare relief appearance

Justin Turner stepped to the plate in his first at-bat since coming off the disabled list and immediately hit a two-run homer. It was like he never was gone.

The Los Angeles Dodgers used the early lead and Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda combining on a five-hitter to roll past the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 Friday night.

“It just feels good to be back in there,” Turner said. “I used (rookie) Cody Bellinger’s bat. There must be home runs in it.”

Enrique Hernandez added a solo home run in the Dodgers’ nine-hit attack. Franklin Gutierrez, without a hit since May 16, had two hits Friday, including a two-run single in the fourth.

Hill (3-2) held Cincinnati to two hits in five innings, while Maeda made his first relief appearance since his 2008 rookie season with the Hiroshima Carp to earn the save.

Maeda retired his first nine Reds until Joey Votto led off the ninth with his 17th home run. He allowed three hits, all in the ninth, did not walk a batter and struck out six.

“I thought he threw as well as he has all season,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Maeda was only removed from the Dodgers rotation this week. In 10 starts he had a 5.16 ERA.

“I was a starter my whole life and it was disappointing,” Maeda said through a translator. “The best situation is that with good results I’ll be back in the rotation.”

Rockies 5, Cubs 3

In Chicago, Rockies closer Greg Holland walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning before escaping as Colorado held off the Cubs for its season-high sixth win in a row.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara worked one scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and fanned two.

Braves 3, Mets 2

In Atlanta, Dansby Swanson turned a normal grounder up the middle into a hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to lead the Braves over New York.

Marlins 12, Pirates 7

In Pittsburgh, Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter’s eye at PNC Park, Tyler Moore went deep twice and Miami pounded the Pirates.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki hit a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth.

Rangers 5, Nationals 2

In Washington, Andrew Cashner quieted the National League’s top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and Texas topped the Nationals.

Cardinals 3, Phillies 2

In St. Louis, Aledmys Diaz hit a solo home run and Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings as the hosts ended a seven-game skid.

Yankees 8, Orioles 2

In New York, Aaron Hicks homered twice and rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched seven stellar innings for the Yankees.

Red Sox 5, Tigers 3

In Boston, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer in the eighth to lift the Red Sox over Detroit.

Angels 9, Astros 4

In Houston, Cameron Maybin starred in his return from the disabled list, finishing with three hits and a career-high four steals for Los Angeles.

The Astros’ Norichika Aoki was hitless in three at-bats. He drove in a run on a second-inning groundout.

Indians 7, White Sox 3

In Cleveland, Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and Corey Kluber won his second straight start since coming off the disabled list.

Rays 13, Athletics 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Tampa Bay tied a season-high with five home runs and Alex Cobb went six strong innings in a win over Oakland.

Twins 4, Giants 0

In San Francisco, Ervin Santana pitched a four-hitter for his third shutout of the season and hit a three-run double to lead Minnesota to a victory over the Giants.

Brewers 8, Diamondbacks 6

In Phoenix, Manny Pina had three hits and two RBIs and Milwaukee ended Arizona’s nine-game home win streak.

Mariners 4, Blue Jays 2

In Seattle, Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson had RBI singles as part of the hosts’ seventh-inning rally, and the Mariners beat Toronto for their 10th win in 12 games.

Padres 6, Royals 3

In San Diego, pinch hitter Matt Szczur delivered a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lift the Padres.