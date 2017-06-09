Giants edge Fighters to snap 13-game losing streak

The streak is over.

Giants starter Miles Mikolas allowed a run in eight innings, Shingo Ishikawa singled in a run against Hokkaido Nippon Ham, the team that traded him in the offseason, and Hayato Sakamoto broke a 1-1 tie with a fifth-inning RBI double in Yomiuri’s 2-1 victory over the Fighters on Friday night at Sapporo Dome.

As a result, the Giants snapped their franchise-record losing streak at 13 games.

Mikolas improved to 5-3.

Scott Mathieson pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the seave.

Carp 12, Eagles 3

At Sendai’s Kobo Park, Sawamura Award winner Kris Johnson made his belated second start a good one, going six innings for Hiroshima in a rout of Tohoku Rakuten.

Johnson (1-1) started his third season for the Carp on Opening Day, but missed more than two months after coming down with a throat infection. Before 26,137 spectators, the lefty allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings as the CL leaders got the best of the Pacific League-leading Eagles.

“It is definitely good to be back,” said Johnson, who finished with three strikeouts in a 109-pitch outing. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been here.”

Kenji Tomura (2-1) made an emergency start for Rakuten and was clobbered for five runs in two-plus innings. Takahiro Shiomi, the scheduled starter was scratched due to lower-back tightness.

Xavier Batista, who began his career in the low minors for the Chicago Cubs, continued to punish the baseball, his RBI double opened the scoring in the Carp’s three-run second inning. He was hit by a pitch in his second plate appearance and drove in a run in the three-run third.

In six games with Hiroshima, the 25-year old has four home runs and nine RBIs.

Hawks 3, Tigers 0

At Fukuoka’s Yafuoku Dome, Rick van den Hurk (6-3) worked six innings, three relievers completed a four-hit shutout and Yuki Yanagita drove in all three runs as Fukuoka SoftBank blanked Hanshin.

BayStars 4, Lions 3

At Tokorozawa’s MetLife Dome, Toshiro Miyazaki’s two-run, ninth-inning homer off Seibu closer Tatsushi Masuda (1-2) lifted Yokohama to victory.

Marines 6, Swallows 1

At Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium, Daichi Suzuki hit a three-run, first-inning homer off Juri Hara (1-3), and Hideaki Wakui allowed a run in six innings to pitch Choba Lotte past TokyoYakult.

The Swallows lost their ninth straight game.

Buffaloes 4, Dragons 2 (10)

At Osaka’s Kyocera Dome, Stefen Romero’s two-run, 10th-inning homer lifted Orix to a sayonara win over Chunichi.

The Buffaloes lost a run in the fifth inning, when Chris Marrero cleared the fences in his NPB debut but was credited with a triple and called out for failure to touch home plate.