Pulisic lifts U.S. past Trinidad

After sliding to score a goal with his left foot, Christian Pulisic got back up, raced for a corner and glided across the grass on both knees.

Just a teenager showing exuberance.

Pulisic rescued the United States with a pair of second-half goals, and the Americans beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 on Thursday night to move into third place at the halfway point in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Pulisic, an 18-year-old phenom from Hershey, Pennsylvania, ended a frustrating start for the U.S. offense with a goal in the 52nd minute, then added another in the 62nd.

“They were tough in the first half, definitely,” Pulisic explained. “They had a lot of guys behind the ball and we couldn’t work our way through them. Once we got the first one, it kind of opened up.”

Pulisic made his international debut 15 months ago and has seven goals and five assists in 15 appearances, including four goals and three assists in his last four contests. He has scored or assisted on seven of the last eight American goals.

“He’s having fun,” U.S. coach Bruce Arena said. “He’s a natural for the game. He sees the game very well.”

After crashing to an 0-2 start in the hexagonal of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, the U.S. is back among the top three, which earn berths at next year’s tournament in Russia. Mexico leads with 13 points, followed by Costa Rica (eight), the U.S. (seven), Panama (six), Honduras (four) and Trinidad (three).

The fourth-place team advances to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

The Americans have three wins and three draws since Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann as coach in November. The team’s biggest test in Arena’s second stint comes Sunday at Mexico.

“This was a big game. We needed the three points,” said Jozy Altidore, who had the assist on Pulisic’s second goal. “Now, we can go into Mexico and play with our minds clear.”

Kenwyne Jones nearly put the Soca Warriors on top in the 33rd minute, beating goalkeeper Tim Howard to a cross but putting a header off the crossbar. Clint Dempsey, John Brooks and Altidore all had good chances, but T&T keeper Jan-Michael Williams made several sprawling saves.

Mexico routs Honduras

Mexico City AP

Oswaldo Alanis, Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez scored, and Mexico moved closer to a 2018 World Cup berth by defeating Honduras 3-0 Thursday night on the 55th birthday of El Tri coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

Alanis scored on a header off a corner kick in the 35th minute, his second international goal. Lozano doubled the lead in the 63rd and Jimenez rounded goalkeeper Donis Escobar to score the final goal in the 66th.

Mexico rested Javier Hernandez, Hector Moreno, Andres Guardado, Miguel Layun and Rafael Marquez ahead of Sunday’s home qualifier against the United States.

Seeking its seventh straight World Cup berth, Mexico has four wins and a draw for 13 points at the midpoint of the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, followed by Costa Rica (eight), the U.S. (seven), Panama (six), Honduras (four) and Trinidad (three).

The top three qualify, and fourth-place team advances to a playoff against Asia’s No. 5 nation.

“We are going to try to win the game against the United States to get closer to our goal (the World Cup), we know for a fact that we will face a very tough opponent, but I know that they feel the same way about the Mexican team,” Osorio said.

Mexican had not beaten Honduras in Azteca Stadium since September 2010. Honduras won in Mexico in 2014 and played a 0-0 draw last year.

After Sunday’s match, Mexico travels to Russia for the Confederations Cup, where it plays Portugal (June 18), New Zealand (June 21) and Russia (June 24) in the group stage.