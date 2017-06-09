Asian Football Confederation suspends, fines three Jeju United players

The Asian Football Confederation said Friday that three Jeju United players have been suspended and fined over a post-match brawl that marred the South Korean club’s Asian Champions League round-of-16, second-leg match against Urawa Reds last month.

The AFC’s disciplinary committee ordered Cho Yong-hyung to serve a six-month match suspension and pay a fine of $20,000. The match suspension covers all domestic, continental, and international matches, whether friendly or official matches, the AFC said.

Cho was sent off in the 81st minute after receiving his second caution of the match. Despite being dismissed, he came back onto the pitch during a post-match fight and deliberately pushed the referee, bringing the game into serious disrepute.

Baek Dong-gyu was ordered to serve a three-month suspension and fined $15,000 for violent conduct. Baek, an unused substitute, was expelled by the referee for running onto the pitch from the bench in the 119th minute and deliberately elbowing Reds captain Yuki Abe in the face.

Kweon Han-jin was banned for two matches and fined $1,000. He was red carded in the melee for hitting an opponent in the face.

Jeju was fined $40,000 and Urawa $20,000 after officials from the teams entered the brawl.