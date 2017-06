Leicester gives Shakespeare a three-year contract

Leicester hired Craig Shakespeare as the club’s permanent manager on a three-year deal on Thursday following his successful interim spell in charge of the 2015-16 Premier League champion.

Shakespeare replaced title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri in February on a short-term deal and won eight of his 16 games in all competitions, helping Leicester pull clear of the league’s relegation zone.

“Craig has shown all the qualities in leadership, motivation and talent management that are required to be successful in this role,” Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

This will be Shakespeare’s first stint as a full-time manager. He was Leicester’s assistant manager under Ranieri and predecessor Nigel Pearson, and had the same position at Hull.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for me to continue along this new path in my career,” the 53-year-old Shakespeare said, “and to continue to work with a club and a group of staff I’ve grown extremely close to.”

Shakespeare won his first five Premier League games in charge, becoming the first British manager to achieve the feat, as Leicester moved away from 17th place in the 20-team division to finish a respectable 12th. He helped Leicester reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League after masterminding a 2-0 win over Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 match.