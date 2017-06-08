Kinoshita gets IBF super flyweight title shot

Teiru Kinoshita will challenge champion Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines in an IBF super flyweight world title fight in Australia on July 2, his gym said Thursday.

“I am training with the only thing on my mind being to come home with a win,” third-ranked Kinoshita told a news conference.

Kinoshita’s bid in July 2014 to win the then-vacant super flyweight crown ended in defeat by unanimous decision to South Africa’s Zolani Tete.

“I have only feelings of frustration left (from that defeat),” he said.

Kinoshita, 31, has a record of 25-1-1 (eight knockouts). The 25-year-old Ancajas is 26-1-1 (17 KOs).

The fight is on the undercard of WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao’s title defense at the 50,000 capacity Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.