Toyota Verblitz acquire former Springboks Smith, Aplon

The Toyota Verblitz increased their South African presence Thursday with the signing of four new players.

New head coach Jake White, who led the Springboks to victory at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, has acquired the services of Bulls lock Jason Jenkins, Southern Kings flyhalf Lionel Cronje and the former Springbok pair of Juan Smith from Toulon and Gio Aplon from Grenoble in France.

No. 8 Smith played 70 tests for the Springboks between 2003 and 2014, while utility back Aplon played 17 games for his country between 2010 and 2012.

In addition, the Top League club also announced it has signed Vatiliai Tuidraki from the Gungahlin Eagles club side in Canberra, Australia.

Tuidraki is the son of former Toyota and Japan player Pat Tuidraki, who passed away in 2002 as the result of kidney failure after a career that saw him play 19 times for Japan and six for Fiji.