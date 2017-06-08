Wallabies drop Moore for test against Fiji

Skipper Stephen Moore was dropped Thursday for the Wallabies clash against Fiji with veteran hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau preferred in a team featuring two players in its debut including Karmichael Hunt.

Michael Hooper will lead Australia in Saturday’s showdown in Melbourne, with Hunt and Waratahs backrower Ned Hanigan winning their first caps.

Coach Michael Cheika said Polota-Nau earned his place with sizzling form this season.

“Tatafu has been challenging Stephen for the number two jersey for many years and his form has warranted his selection,” he said, adding that despite missing out Moore remained a key part of the setup.

“Stephen is our captain and he’ll be up to the challenge of what both Tatafu and Tolu (Llatu) will bring this series.”

Cheika said Hooper was the natural choice to take the skipper’s armband.

“We’re growing a young leadership team within our side and Michael is a key man in this,” he said.

“His leadership at the Tahs has been exceptional this year and we expect the same on Saturday for a big home test against a very strong Fiji side.”