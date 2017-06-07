Team New Zealand capsizes in race

Emirates Team New Zealand capsized Tuesday at the start of an America’s Cup challenger semifinal race against Britain on Bermuda’s stormy Great Sound, throwing three crewmen into the water and extensively damaging its catamaran.

Chase boats immediately converged on the catamaran and confirmed that all six crew members were accounted for, including three who remained in the cockpit in the starboard hull. Skipper Peter Burling said there no major injuries.

It was a harrowing end to a chaotic afternoon of racing in squalls and wind that sometimes reached 25 knots.

The Kiwi boat appeared to get on its hydrofoils too quickly as it made a difficult maneuver and lost control, with its bows plunging deep into the water and the boat flipping forward in what’s called a pitch-pole, coming to rest with the top of the wing sail in the water. The catamaran eventually settled onto its side, resting on its port hull with three sailors suspended in the airborne starboard hull.

Helmsman Peter Burling said he, skipper and wing trimmer Glenn Ashby and Simon van Velthooven remained in the boat while Andy Maloney, Blair Tuke and Josh Junior were thrown into the water.

“I was very thankful when I was sitting up top to be able to look out the back and see all their heads above water and know they’re all safe,” said Burling, a 26-year-old Olympic gold and silver medalist. “That’s definitely the first thing that goes through your mind when you have those incidents, to make sure the whole crew’s safe.”

The race was black-flagged, with Land Rover BAR awarded the point. They trail the Kiwis 3-1 in the best-of-9 series.

In the other semifinal, SoftBank Team Japan beat Sweden’s Artemis Racing twice to take a 3-1 lead. Both boats sustained damage. While fast and exciting, the foiling catamarans are almost always sailing on the edge.