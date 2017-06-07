Jeju’s Baek to apologize to Urawa’s Abe over elbow

Jeju United defender Baek Dong-gyu plans to visit Japan and apologize to Urawa Reds midfielder Yuki Abe after elbowing him in the face during a recent Asian Champions League encounter, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.

Baek, an unused substitute for the South Korean side a week ago at Saitama Stadium, received a straight red card after charging off the bench and running the width of the pitch to elbow Reds captain Abe, sparking an on-pitch fight in the dying seconds of the ACL round of 16 second leg match.

“Baek wanted to meet Abe in person to apologize,” a Jeju official said. “He will be on vacation from today, and he is set to visit Japan in the near future.”

Urawa on Friday filed a letter of protest to the Asian Football Confederation over aggressive behavior by the South Korean side, who won the first leg 2-0 at home but lost the return leg 3-0 after extra time.

Kweon Hang-jin was also given his marching orders after the game for violent conduct as officials and staff got involved in the late melee. Yong Hyung had earlier been sent off for Jeju after receiving two yellow cards.