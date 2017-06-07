Gennett launches four home runs to tie MLB record

Cleats, pants, jersey, hat. Scooter Gennett peeled off his uniform — the one still dripping from a douse of celebratory ice water — and handed every piece to a clubhouse manager. All of them were headed to Cooperstown.

All so hard to believe.

The diminutive Cincinnati native put on the greatest home run show in franchise history Tuesday night. He tied a major league record with four homers — becoming the 17th player to accomplish the feat — and matched the club mark by driving in 10 runs during a 13-1 victory over the slumping St. Louis Cardinals.

Kluszewski. Robinson. Bench. Perez. Junior. None of them ever hit four in a game.

They can all scooter on down the list.

“It’s surreal, man. It really is,” Gennett said, wearing a backup set of clothes after the others were whisked away. “I’m truly blessed. I’m from here, born here. Watching all those guys play when I was little. And to do something that’s never been done — I can’t put words on it.”

He wasn’t the only one nearly speechless. No major leaguer had ever had five hits, four homers and 10 RBIs in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Gennett’s 17 total bases also were a team record.

“He had a career night, a great night,” said Adam Wainwright, who gave up Gennett’s second career grand slam. “Guys do that now and then. He almost beat us by himself tonight.”

Gennett was the most unlikely player on the roster to turn into an historic slugger.

The 178-cm, 90-kg infielder was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee late in spring training for a utility role. Some seasons, he barely hit four homers at all — he reached double digits only once and had 38 in his career heading into the game.

Four homers? Unthinkable.

Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012. The last National League hitter to do it was Shawn Green for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Milwaukee in 2002.

The 27-year-old Gennett singled his first time up and then homered in four straight at-bats. He joined the Cardinals’ Mark Whiten as the only players with a grand slam among four homers in a game, according to Elias. Whiten did it in 1993 at the Reds’ old riverfront ballpark, driving in 12 runs that stand as the major league record.

“It’s amazing, especially since he’s not an everyday player for us,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s got power, but four homers in one game? I don’t know what to tell you.

“It’s very emotional. It was an honor to witness that.”

Gennett snapped an 0-for-19 slump during the Reds’ 4-2 win over the Cardinals on Monday. He went 5-for-5 on Tuesday and raised his batting average 32 points to .302.

Gennett got his big night started with an RBI single off Wainwright (6-4), who brought a long scoreless streak into the game but couldn’t handle a team that has hit him like no other. He lasted only 3⅔ innings and gave up nine runs for just the third time in his career.

The last time? Also against Cincinnati in 2013.

Gennett’s grand slam in his next at-bat was the first Wainwright had allowed since 2012. Gennett then connected for a solo shot and a two-run homer off John Gant.

With the crowd of 18,620 on its feet, Gennett hit a two-run drive in the eighth off John Brebbia for a place in history and his second curtain call.

“I was kind of laughing, to be honest with you,” Gennett said. “For a guy like me to do that is crazy — a little short of a miracle.”

Tim Adleman (4-2) gave up one run — on Stephen Piscotty’s homer — in seven innings, sending the Cardinals to their season-high fifth loss in a row. They’ve dropped eight of 10 overall.

The Reds have won three in a row against the Cardinals for the first time since 2015. They’ve taken nine of their last 14 against St. Louis.

Wainwright’s streak of scoreless innings ended at 17 in the first inning. The right-hander fell to 9-11 career against Cincinnati with a 5.01 ERA.

Gennett became the seventh player to hit homers in four consecutive at-bats during a game, joining American Leaguers Carlos Delgado, Mike Cameron, Rocky Colavito and Lou Gehrig along with National Leaguers Mike Schmidt and Robert Lowe (1894).

Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

In Boston, Masahiro Tanaka had another poor outing as he surrendered three homers and extended his losing streak to a career-worst five games.

Tanaka (5-6) failed to break out of a pitching slump that saw him lose five straight starts, something he has never done since he started his MLB career with the Yankees in 2014 or during his seven-year career with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Tanaka, who has not won a game since May 8, gave up five runs on five hits, including a two-run homer to Mitch Moreland and solo shots to Hanley Ramirez and Andrew Benintendi, in five innings. He managed to strike out only two of the 21 batters he faced and walked one.

“I had my good pitches and bad pitches, but the ones that went down the middle (of the strike zone) turned into extra-base hits,” said Tanaka.

“I have to improve my pitching control. When I look back I feel like my pressing too hard has been affecting (my accuracy).”

Royals 9, Astros 7

In Kansas City, Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning after the Royals rallied from a six-run deficit to snap Houston’s 11-game winning streak.

Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4 for the Astros and needs three more hits to reach 2,000 career hits between the majors and Japan.

Mariners 12, Twins 3

In Seattle, Robinson Cano and Kyle Seager each hit a three-run homer, and James Paxton was effective enough for five innings to help the Mariners defeat Minnesota.

Cano staked Seattle to a 3-0 lead in the first and Seager’s shot capped a seven-run fourth that extended the lead to 12-2 as the Mariners won for the eighth time in nine games.

White Sox 4, Rays 2

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Avisail Garcia, Volmer Sanchez and Todd Frazier homered to help Chicago stop a five-game losing streak.

Chris Beck (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning to win in relief of Jose Quintana, who avoided becoming the first pitcher in the major leagues to lose eight games this season.

Angels 5, Tigers 3

In Detroit, Kole Calhoun and C.J. Cron homered as Los Angeles beat the Tigers.

Jesse Chavez (5-6) got the win, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5⅔ innings. Detroit loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Bud Norris struck out Alex Avila for his 11th save.

Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1

In Oakland, Jesse Hahn allowed an unearned run over six innings in his return from the disabled list.

Khris Davis drove in two runs and Adam Rosales hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the fifth as the A’s overcame their major league-leading 59th error.

Nationals 2, Dodgers 1

In Los Angeles, Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 14, outpitching Brandon McCarthy and leading Washington over the Dodgers in a game that ended with a testy exchange.

With a runner on second base, Koda Glover fanned Yasiel Puig for his eighth save and shouted in the direction of home plate. Puig walked toward the mound and twice appeared to ask Glover what he said.

Glover took off his cap and tossed aside his glove as players from both teams quickly intervened to keep the two separated. Nothing escalated before the squads headed off the field.

Brewers 5, Giants 2

In Milwaukee, Chase Anderson pitched 7⅔ shutout innings, drove in a run and won his third straight game for the Brewers.

Anderson (5-1) extended his scoreless streak to 21⅔ innings with the win. He walked one, struck out four and helped the Milwaukee beat the San Francisco for just the third time in the last 17 games against them.

Cubs 10, Marlins 2

In Chicago, Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, Anthony Rizzo drove in four runs and the surging Cubs beat Miami for their season-high fifth straight win.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1 for the Marlins.

Phillies 3, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Aaron Nola allowed a run over eight innings, Odubel Herrera doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth and Philadelphia survived a ninth-inning scare to beat Braves.

Nola (3-3) earned his first win since April 20 and became the Phillies’ first starter to pitch past the seventh inning this season. Pat Neshek struck out Adonis Garcia and ended the game on Kurt Suzuki’s popup to catcher Cameron Rupp for his first save.

Diamondbacks 10, Padres 2

In Phoenix, Robbie Ray struck out 11 in 6⅔ innings and Chris Owings hit a three-run homer to help the Diamondbacks cruise past San Diego.

Jake Lamb drove in four runs, Gregor Blanco doubled twice and scored three runs, and Arizona won its seventh straight home game to equal a season high.

Rangers 10, Mets 7

In Arlington, Texas, Joey Gallo hit a towering two-run homer that put the Rangers ahead to stay, and Texas ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over New York.

Nomar Mazara had four hits and also homered for the Rangers. Gallo’s 17th homer put Texas up 5-4.

Rockies 11, Indians 3

In Denver, rookie pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit a three-run double and Mark Reynolds homered twice to drive in five runs.

Carlos Gonzalez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who can sweep the two-game interleague set on Wednesday.

Orioles 6, Pirates 5 (10)

In Baltimore, Jonathan Schoop tied it in the ninth inning with his second home run of the game and Mark Trumbo singled home a run in the 10th.

Baltimore trailed 4-1 after six innings and 5-3 in the ninth. Schoop’s two-run drive off closer Tony Watson knotted it at 5-5, setting the stage for Trumbo’s big hit.