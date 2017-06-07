SoftBank Team Japan goes 3-1 up in America’s Cup semi-final with win over Sweden
In this photo provided by America's Cup Event Authority, SoftBank Team Japan and Sweden's Artemis Racing compete in an America's Cup challenger semifinal on the Great Sound in Bermuda on Tuesday. | RICARDO PINTO / ACEA / VIA AP

Reuters

LONDON – SoftBank Team Japan beat Sweden’s Artemis Racing in their second head-to-head encounter on Tuesday to go 3-1 up in their best-of-nine America’s Cup semi-final.

Rough seas and high winds in Bermuda’s Great Sound made for challenging conditions, with Artemis Racing losing ground soon after the start and straying outside the course boundary, incurring a penalty that put them further behind Japan.

The Swedish crew was furious with the way the race umpire handled the penalty and failed to make up the ground on Japan, which handled the “survival mode” race to notch up another win.

