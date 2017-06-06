Frontale, Reds paired up for Asian Champions League quarterfinals

The Kawasaki Frontale and Urawa Reds will square off in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals following Tuesday’s draw, guaranteeing a J. League team in the semifinals.

The Aug. 23 first leg will be at Kawasaki with Urawa hosting the Sept. 13 second leg. The winners will advance to the Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 semis; the final is set for Nov. 18 and 25.

Kawasaki reached the last eight of the continental championship for the first time in eight years after comfortably beating Muangthong United in the round of 16.

Urawa was made to work for its first quarterfinal berth since 2008, coming back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Jeju United to go through.

In other quarterfinal pairings, Shanghai SIPG were drawn with Guangzhou Evergrande in a matchup of two big-budget Chinese sides. On the west side of the bracket, Al Ain will face Al Hilal, while Persepolis have been pitted against Al Ahli.