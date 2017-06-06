Marines finalize deal with veteran slugger Pena

The Chiba Lotte Marines have attempted to beef up their sluggish batting, announcing Tuesday they had reached an agreement with former Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles slugger Wily Mo Pena.

The Marines are currently last in the Pacific League. Their 158 runs and 27 home runs are fewest in NPB.

The 35-year-old Dominican was named the PL’s top designated hitter in his 2012 Japan debut season, when he batted .280 with 21 homers for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He hit 32 home runs for the Orix Buffaloes in 2014 and 17 for Rakuten in 2015.

From 2012-15, the former big leaguer had a .264 average with 71 home runs and 222 RBIs in 450 games.