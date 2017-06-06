Ainslie boat damaged in America’s Cup trials

Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup hopes suffered a devastating body blow on Monday after his badly damaged Land Rover BAR boat retired from its opening scrap with Emirates Team New Zealand before conceding race two.

A dramatic start to the day’s racing on Bermuda’s Great Sound began with Ainslie’s team aiming to exploit powerful winds against the Kiwis in the opening race of their best-of-nine semifinal series.

But the British boat’s challenge came unstuck shortly after the gate two turn, when it pulled up with what appeared to be a damaged camber arm.

The race was black flagged soon afterward, handing Team New Zealand a vital early win in its quest to reach the America’s Cup final.

The British challenge now has a mountain to climb to remain alive with the Kiwis leading 2-0 in the series and needing only three more wins to advance.

In the other semifinal, SoftBank Team Japan and Sweden’s Artemis Racing each took a comeback victory. Team Japan won the first race by 23 seconds and Artemis the second race by 29 seconds.

In the second race, Team Japan had a bad gybe and buried its bows in the water just as the crew was crossing the boat. Skipper Dean Barker took a tumble on the trampoline.