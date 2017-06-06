Nishikori rallies from set down to make quarters

Kei Nishikori admitted he couldn’t remember last year’s U.S. Open upset of Andy Murray after booking a quarterfinal rematch with the world No. 1 at Roland Garros on Monday.

Nishikori recovered from a dreadful start to beat veteran Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in the French Open fourth round to reach a seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Nishikori surpassed Jiro Sato, who died in 1934, for the most quarterfinal appearances by a Japanese man, as he made the last eight for the second time in three years in Paris.

He will take on Murray for a place in the semifinals, with the Briton prevailing in eight of their 10 previous meetings.

But Nishikori famously dumped the 2012 U.S. Open champion out in New York last year after rallying from two sets to one down.

“Sorry that I don’t remember much,” Nishikori responded when asked of the confidence he could draw from that five-set victory.

“You know when we play it’s always a battle,” he added. “Yeah, for sure, it’s gonna be a tough one.

“We have been playing so many times. He’s a great player. Very smart tennis player. It’s never easy, and I think this week he’s been playing well.”

Verdasco knocked out German ninth seed Alexander Zverev in the first round and looked like he would claim another top-10 scalp when he raced through the opening set.

“I lost my mind, after 6-0 down I knew I had to change something,” said Nishikori.

“I couldn’t do anything in the first set but I tried to play deeper and more aggressive, and little by little I got better today.

“But still it was a really, really tough battle. There was so many long rallies, second and third sets. I don’t know how I got the second and third.

“The fourth, I think it was perfect tennis I played. So, yeah, very tough battle but very happy to win today.”

Nishikori was playing for the third day running after his third-round clash with South Korea’s Chung Hyeon was held up by rain.

“I’m a little bit sore. Three days in a row. Not easy. Long matches. But I’m sure it’s going to be OK. I have one day rest tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Murray, knows Nishikori will represent his biggest test so far.

“Kei, you know, obviously lost against him at the U.S. Open. He plays well on the clay. You know, very solid off both wings. Moves well, quick,” said Murray.

For all of the tumult in the French Open women’s draw and the unfamiliar names filling the quarterfinal slots, the men’s tournament has been much more about the usual suspects: Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and, of course, Rafael Nadal.

The No. 1-seeded Murray, a three-time major champion and last year’s runner-up at Roland Garros, and No. 3 Wawrinka, whose own trio of Grand Slam trophies includes the 2015 French Open, moved into the quarters with ho-hum, straight-set victories.

Murray was barely tested in the fourth round, beating 21-year-old Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Wawrinka had only a bit more trouble, eliminating the last Frenchman, No. 15 Gael Monfils, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2.

While three of the winners in women’s fourth-round action Monday — No. 2 Karolina Pliskova, No. 3 Simona Halep and No. 5 Elina Svitolina — are highly seeded, none of the eight players left in that field has ever won a Grand Slam tournament.

And they’re all well aware.

“Everyone knows who remains in the draw,” said Svitolina, who was two points from losing before coming back to beat 290th-ranked Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. “It’s a big opportunity.”

There’s a lot more experience and hardware among the remaining men.

There’s Murray and Wawrinka on the top half of the bracket. On the bottom half, No. 2 Djokovic, the defending champion, and No. 4 Nadal, seeking a record-extending 10th title in Paris, would set up a showdown in the semifinals with one victory apiece Tuesday.

“Looks like one of the top four guys” is going to end up grasping the champion’s Coupe des Mousquetaires, seven-time major titlist John McEnroe observed.

He added that he thinks “quite probably” the semifinals will be No. 1 vs. No. 3, and No. 2 vs. No. 4.

Sure looks that way at the moment.